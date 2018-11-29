Israel continues arrest campaign in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces arrested 10 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said Thursday.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of said activities.

The Israeli army frequently conducts wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli jails, including scores of women and hundreds of minors.