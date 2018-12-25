taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2966
Euro
6.034
Altın
1270.03
Borsa
90679.4
Gram Altın
216.381

Israel continues arrest campaigns in West Bank

There are more than 6,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, according to official figures.

AA | 25.12.2018 - 11:41..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli forces rounded up five Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Tuesday.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities.

Israel continues arrest campaigns in West Bank

The Israeli forces frequently carry out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,000 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including six parliament members, 52 women and 270 minors.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Asgari ücret belli oldu

Asgari ücret belli oldu

711
Cem Uzan Türkiye'ye dönmek istiyor

Cem Uzan Türkiye'ye dönmek istiyor

138
Metin Akpınar ile Müjdat Gezen'e destek

Metin Akpınar ile Müjdat Gezen'e destek

209
Justin Bieber: O benim kızım

Justin Bieber: O benim kızım

19
Çankırı'dan Suriye'ye gidecek askerler uğurlandı

Çankırı'dan Suriye'ye gidecek askerler uğurlandı

60
İZBAN ek seferleri durduruldu

İZBAN ek seferleri durduruldu

100
Kourtney Kardashian eski eşi ve sevgilisiyle tatilde

Kourtney Kardashian eski eşi ve sevgilisiyle tatilde

26
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir