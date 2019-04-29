taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9317
Euro
6.6271
Altın
1282.1
Borsa
94761.88
Gram Altın
244.607

Israel continues arresting Palestinians in West Bank

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said 18 people were arrested in Israeli raids in the cities of Nablus and Jenin.

AA | 29.04.2019 - 13:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli forces rounded up 18 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian NGO on Monday.

18 PALESTINIAN ARRESTED

Five more Palestinians were detained in Ramallah and Bethlehem, the NGO said. Israeli forces also arrested two Palestinians in raids in East Jerusalem, including Naser Qous, the local head of the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the statement said. The Israeli military has yet to issue an official statement on the arrests.

Israel continues arresting Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Israel continues arresting Palestinians in West Bank

According to Palestinian figures, more than 5,700 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including six parliament members, 52 women and 250 minors.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Alanyasporlu futbolcuları taşıyan araç kaza yaptı

Alanyasporlu futbolcuları taşıyan araç kaza yaptı

71
Josef Sural hayatını kaybetti

Josef Sural hayatını kaybetti

69
Alanyaspor Başkanı: Şoför uyuyakalmış

Alanyaspor Başkanı: Şoför uyuyakalmış

42
Dört yabancı haber kanalı Türkiye'de haber kanalı kurdu

Dört yabancı haber kanalı Türkiye'de haber kanalı kurdu

410
Esad, YPG kontrolündeki Rakka'ya operasyon başlattı

Esad, YPG kontrolündeki Rakka'ya operasyon başlattı

175
Sel felaketi gönüllüleri Başbakan Trudeau’yu haşladı

Sel felaketi gönüllüleri Başbakan Trudeau’yu haşladı

134
CHP Erzurum'un Çat ilçesini kaybetti

CHP Erzurum'un Çat ilçesini kaybetti

89
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir