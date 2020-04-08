Israel coronavirus death toll at 71

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel now tops 9,400 and the death toll stands at 71, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said six people died and 156 more tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases to 9,404.

147 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

It said 147 of the patients are in critical condition, while 801 have recovered so far.

Israel has taken several measures to stem the virus' spread, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10 people in open or closed public areas.

Since March 15, all businesses except supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks have also been closed. Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens into the country, except those with Israeli residency.