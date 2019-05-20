taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel forces arrest 8 Palestinians in West Bank

According to Palestinian figures, some 5,700 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including scores of women and hundreds of minors.

20.05.2019 - 14:08
  World
  2. World
Israeli forces rounded up eight Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Monday.

8 PALESTINIANS ARRESTED

The individuals were arrested for "suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities", the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities. "The suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation," it added.

Israel forces arrest 8 Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Israel forces arrest 8 Palestinians in West Bank

