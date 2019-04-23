taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel forces arrests 16 Palestinians in West Bank

There are roughly 5,700 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

AA | 23.04.2019 - 16:43..
Israeli forces rounded up 16 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the military on Tuesday.

16 PALESTINIAN ARRESTED

In a statement, the army said that the individuals had been detained for “suspected involvement in popular hostile activities”. It did not elaborate on the nature of these alleged “activities”.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians including numerous women and children are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

