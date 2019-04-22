taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8363
Euro
6.5647
Altın
1278.94
Borsa
96185.07
Gram Altın
240.088

Israel forces arrests 6 Palestinians in W. Bank

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians including numerous women and children are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

AA | 22.04.2019 - 12:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli forces rounded up six Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the military on Monday.

6 PALESTINIAN ARRESTED

In a statement, the army said that the individuals had been detained for “suspected involvement in popular hostile activities”. It did not elaborate on the nature of these alleged “activities”.

Israel forces arrests 6 Palestinians in W. Bank

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Israel forces arrests 6 Palestinians in W. Bank

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstanbul'da taksiye binen kadın tecavüze uğradı

İstanbul'da taksiye binen kadın tecavüze uğradı

115
Sıla-Ahmet Kural davasında 2. duruşma

Sıla-Ahmet Kural davasında 2. duruşma

159
Kılıçdaroğlu'nun sığındığı evin sahibi olayları anlattı

Kılıçdaroğlu'nun sığındığı evin sahibi olayları anlattı

168
Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldıran kişilerden biri AK Parti üyesi

Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldıran kişilerden biri AK Parti üyesi

416
Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldırıdan yeni görüntüler

Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldırıdan yeni görüntüler

647
Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldıranlar yakalandı

Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldıranlar yakalandı

376
Şehidin babası Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldırı hakkında konuştu

Şehidin babası Kılıçdaroğlu'na saldırı hakkında konuştu

208
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir