taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8385
Euro
6.5422
Altın
1305.47
Borsa
90589.73
Gram Altın
245.117

Israel forces attacks Syria after rockets fired at Golan Heights

Israeli military says its aircraft struck Syrian army targets after rockets were fired at the Golan Heights and Syria’s state media said three soldiers were killed in the second such flareup in a week

REUTERS | 02.06.2019 - 10:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Syrian television reported big explosions near Damascus before dawn and said air defences had “confronted the enemy”.

“WE WILL RESPOND STRONGLY TO THE ATTACKS”

The Israeli military said it struck Syrian artillery and aerial defence batteries in retaliation for Saturday’s firing of two rockets at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. An Israeli military spokeswoman said it was still unclear who had fired the rockets but the Syrian army was held responsible for any attack launched from Syrian territory.

Israel forces attacks Syria after rockets fired at Golan Heights

“We will not tolerate any firing into our territory and we will respond with great force to any aggression against us,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Israel forces attacks Syria after rockets fired at Golan Heights

On Monday, Israel’s military said it attacked a Syrian anti-aircraft position that had fired on one of its warplanes, and Syrian state media said a soldier had been killed in the incident.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İBB Başkanlığı için 3 firmanın son anketleri yayınlandı

İBB Başkanlığı için 3 firmanın son anketleri yayınlandı

422
El Salvador'un başına Osmanlı torunu Başkan

El Salvador'un başına Osmanlı torunu Başkan

51
Rum Dışişleri Bakanı: Türkiye'yi AB'de istiyoruz

Rum Dışişleri Bakanı: Türkiye'yi AB'de istiyoruz

138
Boşanma aşamasındaki kocasını bıçaklayarak ağır yaraladı

Boşanma aşamasındaki kocasını bıçaklayarak ağır yaraladı

59
TEM otoyolunda trafik durma noktasına geldi

TEM otoyolunda trafik durma noktasına geldi

50
Yenikapı’da teravih namazında yüz binlerce kişi saf tuttu

Yenikapı’da teravih namazında yüz binlerce kişi saf tuttu

55
Iğdır'da şehit olan askerlerin kimlikleri belli oldu

Iğdır'da şehit olan askerlerin kimlikleri belli oldu

48
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir