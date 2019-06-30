taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7929
Euro
6.5962
Altın
1409.5
Borsa
96485.32
Gram Altın
262.574

Israel forces releases Jerusalem affairs minister

Israeli forces said they had detained and were questioning the Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs, while a source close to the official said he was arrested in his home.

AA | 30.06.2019 - 16:58..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israeli police on Sunday released Palestinian Minister for Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi Hadami, shortly after being detained from his home in East Jerusalem, according to his lawyer.

THE MINISTER WAS RELEASED

Israeli forces arrested Hadami during a dawn raid and searched his home, lawyer Muhannad Jabara said. Israeli police gave no reason for the minister’s arrest.

“He was arrested as a result of pressure practiced by the Israeli right-wing on the Israeli government after Hadami joined the Chilean president’s tour in Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Jabara said in a statement.

Israel forces releases Jerusalem affairs minister

Hamadi had accompanied Chilean President Sebastian Pinera during a visit on Tuesday to East Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The visit has angered the Israeli government, which summoned the Chilean ambassador to protest the tour.

According to the lawyer, Israeli intelligence and police agents questioned Hadami about accusations of violating Israel’s “sovereignty” over Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ahmet Davutoğlu, AK Parti'yi yerden yere vurdu

Ahmet Davutoğlu, AK Parti'yi yerden yere vurdu

1016
İmamoğlu: İsrafı kamuoyuyla paylaşacağız

İmamoğlu: İsrafı kamuoyuyla paylaşacağız

618
Trump'ın kızı G20 Zirvesi'nde rezil oldu

Trump'ın kızı G20 Zirvesi'nde rezil oldu

73
Libya Türklere ait dükkanları kapatmaya başladı

Libya Türklere ait dükkanları kapatmaya başladı

291
Nihat Ergün, Ali Babacan'ın partisine katılıyor

Nihat Ergün, Ali Babacan'ın partisine katılıyor

202
Suriyeli muhalifler yeni liderini seçti

Suriyeli muhalifler yeni liderini seçti

276
Ozornwafor kiralık olarak gönderilecek

Ozornwafor kiralık olarak gönderilecek

22
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir