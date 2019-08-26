taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel hits Hamas-held area due to the rockets fired from Gaza

Israeli forces attacked the area in northern Gaza with 4 missiles.

AA | 26.08.2019 - 09:34..
Israeli jets late Sunday bombed an area in the northern part of Gaza belonging to Izzeddin al-Kassam, Hamas's armed wing, according to sources on the ground.

THERE WERE NO CASUALTIES

While the Israeli army has yet to make a statement on the bombing, the airstrikes followed three rockets being fired from Gaza at surrounding Israeli settlements earlier Sunday.

Israel hits Hamas-held area due to the rockets fired from Gaza

The Israeli army said two of the three rockets were intercepted by its Iron Dome defense system.

No one has claimed responsibility for the rockets fired from Gaza.

