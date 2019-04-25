Israel issues travel warning to Sri Lanka

Israel on Thursday warned its citizens against travelling to Sri Lanka following the recent spate of terrorist attacks in that country.

THE TRAVEL WARNING

In a “level-two” travel advisory, Israel's Counter-terrorism Bureau warned of the “high possibility” of fresh terrorist attacks in the South Asian island nation.

According to a statement released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the travel advisory will be reevaluated in line with security-related developments.

On Easter Sunday, 359 people were killed when eight separate locations both inside and outside Sri Lankan capital Colombo were rocked by explosions.

The bombings targeted Christian churches in the cities of Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa, along with three upscale hotels in the capital.