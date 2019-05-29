taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel reduces Gaza fishing zone to 10 miles

Israel announced it had tightened restrictions on Palestinian fishing off the blockaded Gaza Strip after more balloons fitted with firebombs were floated from the enclave into its territory.

AA | 29.05.2019 - 12:39..
Israel reduced the fishing zone around the blockaded Gaza Strip on Wednesday in response to fire from the Palestinian territory, according to the military.

THE FISHING ZONE LIMIT HAS BEEN REDUCED

In a statement, the army said the fishing zone was cut to 10 nautical miles, down from 15 miles after arson balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel. The decision came only one week after Israel extended the fishing zone to 15 nautical miles as part of understandings brokered by Egypt, the UN and Qatar.

Israel accuses Palestinian factions of firing incendiary balloons that have caused fires in hundreds of agriculture acres in Israeli communities around the Gaza Strip.

