Israel reports 12,200 coronavirus cases

The tally of coronavirus cases in Israel has topped 12,200, with 126 deaths, the country's Health Ministry said Wednesday.

2,300 PATIENTS HAVE BEEN RECOVERED

Late on Tuesday, three people died and 154 tested positive for coronavirus. At least 176 people are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, more than 2,300 have gone on to make a full recovery.

The government has taken several steps to stem the spread of the virus, including closing all educational institutions and banning gatherings of more than 10.

Tel Aviv also banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.