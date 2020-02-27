taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.165
Euro
6.763
Altın
1651.85
Borsa
111651.75
Gram Altın
327.697
Bitcoin
54714.91

Israel reports third coronavirus case

A man who returned from Italy 4 days ago tested positive for deadly coronavirus.

AA | 27.02.2020 - 16:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Israel on Thursday reported its third case of coronavirus, an Israeli who just returned to the country from Italy.

PATIENT TAKEN UNDER QUARANTINE

The Health Ministry said an Israeli citizen who returned from Italy four days ago tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Israel reports third coronavirus case

Israel on Thursday also decided to bar the entry of passengers from Italy – the country in Europe hardest hit by the outbreak – the Israeli Broadcast Authority said, citing Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.

Israeli citizens coming from Italy have also been directed to stay at home four 14 days as a mean of medical quarantine.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Muslim-Hindu clashes kill 35 in India
The northeastern part of New Delhi has been affected the most as rioters ransacked and set ablaze mosques, houses, schools, and businesses.
Iraqi authorities confirm 6th coronavirus case
The global death toll is nearly 2,800, and China, where the outbreak originated, is the worst-hit with more than 78,000 cases and over 2,700 fatalities.
Regime attacks kill children in Syria
Assad forces continue violating cease-fire to target civilians in embattled Idlib.
Washington Post hails Turkey’s efforts in Syria
The US daily also slammed the muted reaction to Idlib offensive.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Başörtülü kızın arkasında mastürbasyon yapan sapık
Başörtülü kızın arkasında mastürbasyon yapan sapık
790
İdlib'de 2 askerimiz şehit oldu
İdlib'de 2 askerimiz şehit oldu
784
Suudi Arabistan umre ziyaretlerini askıya aldı
Suudi Arabistan umre ziyaretlerini askıya aldı
119
Trump, koronavirüse karşı 2,5 milyar dolar istedi
Trump, koronavirüse karşı 2,5 milyar dolar istedi
103
Hindistan'da Müslümanlara eziyet sürüyor
Hindistan'da Müslümanlara eziyet sürüyor
511
İmralı yangını Süleyman Soylu'ya soruldu
İmralı yangını Süleyman Soylu'ya soruldu
101
SMO, Serakib'i ele geçirdi
SMO, Serakib'i ele geçirdi
92
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir