Israel reports third coronavirus case

Israel on Thursday reported its third case of coronavirus, an Israeli who just returned to the country from Italy.

PATIENT TAKEN UNDER QUARANTINE

The Health Ministry said an Israeli citizen who returned from Italy four days ago tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Israel on Thursday also decided to bar the entry of passengers from Italy – the country in Europe hardest hit by the outbreak – the Israeli Broadcast Authority said, citing Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.

Israeli citizens coming from Italy have also been directed to stay at home four 14 days as a mean of medical quarantine.