Israel responds to Trump’s statements over Iran

Trump had made the comment during a conversation with reporters at the end of a cabinet meeting in the White House on Wednesday. “Iran is pulling people out of Syria, but they can frankly do whatever they want there,” the US president said.

"IT'S UNFORTUNATE"

A statement came in response to Trump’s remarks. According to Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, an unnamed senior official said that US president going against expert advice by saying that Iran can do 'whatever they want' in Syria, vowed Jewish state will keep acting against 'Iranian entrenchment'.

"It’s unfortunate that he isn’t paying attention to the evidence provided by the intelligence services," said the source. "We are in a state of shock. Trump simply doesn’t understand the extent of the Iranian military's presence in the region,” the source said. “What is comforting is that at least Trump isn’t opposed to Israel’s operations in Syria… The president's statement will not change the situation as far as we are concerned, we will continue to act resolutely against the Iranian entrenchment.”