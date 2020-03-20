taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel says the death toll reaches 705

According to the country’s health ministry, 10 new patients are in critical condition.

20.03.2020
Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 28 new coronavirus cases in the country on Friday, raising the total number to 705.

In a statement, the ministry said 10 of the new COVID-19 patients are in serious condition.

15 PEOPLE WERE RECOVERED

A total of 15 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, the statement added.

Israel has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including closing down cafes, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and entertainment venues.

Earlier this week, the government also decided to track confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients by monitoring their cell phones.

According to local daily Haaretz, the government clarified that only those confirmed or suspected to have been infected would be monitored by Israeli police and internal security service Shin Bet.

