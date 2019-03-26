Israel starts deploying fresh troops on Gaza’s outskirts

Israeli warplanes on Monday carried out a fresh wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI CONTINUES ITS ATTACKS DESPITE THE CEASEFIRE

In a statement, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said the air raids had targeted Hamas positions across the blockaded coastal enclave.

Warplanes had also struck a Hamas site in the northern Gaza Strip, along with agricultural land near the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah.

Occupant Israeli forces have started deploying fresh troops and tanks to the Gaza border. The images released on Tuesday shows that the Israeli army is amassing troops and tanks along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone on Tuesday.