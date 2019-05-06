taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9992
Euro
6.7177
Altın
1281.5
Borsa
92202.09
Gram Altın
247.091

Israel strikes 320 sites in blockaded Gaza

Israeli army spokesman says sites belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad were targeted.

AA | 06.05.2019 - 13:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Some 320 sites across the blockaded Gaza Strip were targeted since Saturday by the Israeli army, according to a statement.

AIR STRIKES CONTINUE

Avichay Adraee, spokesman of the Israeli army claimed that reconnaissance points, underground warehouses and military centers of Hamas and Islamic Jihad were targeted.

Israel strikes 320 sites in blockaded Gaza

Since Saturday, 25 Palestinians, including two pregnant women and two infants, were martyred and more than 100 others wounded by Israeli air strikes.

Israel strikes 320 sites in blockaded Gaza

The escalation in the Gaza Strip started when four Palestinians were martyred, including a teenager, and 51 wounded on Friday in Israeli army attacks on Hamas-affiliated sites and a separate attack on a rally against the decade-long occupation and siege of the Gaza Strip.

Israel strikes 320 sites in blockaded Gaza

The Israeli assaults were met by Palestinian resistance factions launching 600 rockets towards Israeli settlements, killing three people, according to Israel.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kadir Mısıroğlu hayatını kaybetti

Kadir Mısıroğlu hayatını kaybetti

2300
Bülent Arınç seçim iptali tartışmalarını değerlendirdi

Bülent Arınç seçim iptali tartışmalarını değerlendirdi

481
İstanbul seçimleriyle ilgili karar için gözler YSK'da

İstanbul seçimleriyle ilgili karar için gözler YSK'da

208
Ramazan ayı Kur'an-ı Kerim'de nasıl geçiyor

Ramazan ayı Kur'an-ı Kerim'de nasıl geçiyor

283
Rusya'daki uçak yangınının içeriden görüntüsü

Rusya'daki uçak yangınının içeriden görüntüsü

46
Abdullah Gül, Mahmut Övür'ün yazısını yalanladı

Abdullah Gül, Mahmut Övür'ün yazısını yalanladı

140
Balıkesir'de SEKA Fabrikası 19 yıl sonra üretime başladı

Balıkesir'de SEKA Fabrikası 19 yıl sonra üretime başladı

199
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir