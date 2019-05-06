Israel strikes 320 sites in blockaded Gaza

Some 320 sites across the blockaded Gaza Strip were targeted since Saturday by the Israeli army, according to a statement.

AIR STRIKES CONTINUE

Avichay Adraee, spokesman of the Israeli army claimed that reconnaissance points, underground warehouses and military centers of Hamas and Islamic Jihad were targeted.

Since Saturday, 25 Palestinians, including two pregnant women and two infants, were martyred and more than 100 others wounded by Israeli air strikes.

The escalation in the Gaza Strip started when four Palestinians were martyred, including a teenager, and 51 wounded on Friday in Israeli army attacks on Hamas-affiliated sites and a separate attack on a rally against the decade-long occupation and siege of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli assaults were met by Palestinian resistance factions launching 600 rockets towards Israeli settlements, killing three people, according to Israel.