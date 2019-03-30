taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5796
Euro
6.239
Altın
1292.25
Borsa
93784.18
Gram Altın
231.604

Israel to approve new settlement units in West Bank

The announcement could be postponed until after Knesset elections slated for April 9.

AA | 30.03.2019 - 11:33..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Israeli government is expected to approve construction of 4,500 new Jewish-only settlement units in the occupied West Bank next week, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (IBA) reported Friday.

"OCCUPIED TERRITORIES"

According to the IBA, the expected approvals may be postponed until after Knesset elections slated for April 9 if an ongoing dispute between the finance and defense ministries is not first resolved. Roughly 650,000 Jewish settlers currently live on more than 100 settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israel to approve new settlement units in West Bank

International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there as illegal.

Israel to approve new settlement units in West Bank

The Palestinians, for their part, want both these territories along with the Gaza Strip for the establishment of a future Palestinian state.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Vatandaş Kılıçdaroğlu'na Atatürk ilkelerini sordu

Vatandaş Kılıçdaroğlu'na Atatürk ilkelerini sordu

5
CHP'li Özel: Kılıçdaroğlu 18 maddeyi tersten okur

CHP'li Özel: Kılıçdaroğlu 18 maddeyi tersten okur

12
Türkiye'nin Rakka planı Antalya'daki askeri zirvedeydi

Türkiye'nin Rakka planı Antalya'daki askeri zirvedeydi

174
Bild'in politika editöründen 3'lü zirve yorumu

Bild'in politika editöründen 3'lü zirve yorumu

155
Didem Arslan Yılmaz'la CHP'li başkan arasında gergin anlar

Didem Arslan Yılmaz'la CHP'li başkan arasında gergin anlar

1
Minik Irmak'ı öldüren katilin cezası belli oldu

Minik Irmak'ı öldüren katilin cezası belli oldu

2
Aleyna Tilki'nin frikiğini Beyazıt Öztürk engelledi

Aleyna Tilki'nin frikiğini Beyazıt Öztürk engelledi

1
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir