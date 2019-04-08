Israel to close Palestinian territories on election day

The Israeli military will impose a full closure of the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip during Tuesday's general election.

THE CLOSURE WILL BEE APPLIED MONDAY MIDNIGHT

"According to the security situation evaluation and directives of the political level, total closure will be imposed in the areas of the West Bank and the terminals of the Gaza Strip on April 9," the army said in a statement. The closure will be applied Monday midnight.

According to the military, the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing and Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing with the Gaza Strip will be closed. In the West Bank, Israel-issued work permits for Palestinian workers will be frozen, it said.

The right-wing Likud party, which is led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Blue and White's political alliance led by Benny Gantz are considered the main rivals in the polls to elect members of Knesset (Israel's parliament).