Israel to hold new election as Netanyahu fails to form goverment

Knesset lawmakers have voted to dissolve the parliament after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government.

AA | 30.05.2019 - 09:05..
Israel’s parliament decided to hold early elections Sept. 17, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a coalition government Wednesday.

ISRAEL IMMEDIATE ELECTIONS TO BE HELD SEPTEMBER

Under Israeli law, Netanyahu, who leads the Likud Party, had until midnight Wednesday local time to form a coalition. Lawmakers approved the dissolution of the 21st Knesset in a 74-45 vote. The polls will be the second national elections in 2019. Netanyahu won a record fifth term in April when his party clinched 36 Knesset seats.

He accused Yisrael Beiteinu right-wing nationalist party leader and former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman with misleading voters and dragging the nation into snap elections.

Israel to hold new election as Netanyahu fails to form goverment

"He was the cause of the previous one [early elections] too, just because he wants a few more votes, which he won’t get," Netanyahu told reporters. He said Lieberman is "a man of the left wing" and "brings down the right-wing governments."

