Israel to name Golan settlement after Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants to name a new settlement in the Golan Heights after US President Donald Trump.

REUTERS | 24.04.2019 - 09:10..
Israel to name Golan settlement after Trump

Israel said on Tuesday it would name a new community on the Golan Heights after US President Donald Trump as an expression of gratitude for his recognition of its claim of sovereignty over the strategic plateau.

TRUMP'S DECISION WAS ONLY RECOGNIZED BY US AND ISRAEL

Israel seized the Golan from Syria in a 1967 war and annexed it, in a move not recognized internationally. The United States broke with other world powers last month when Trump signed a decree recognizing Israeli sovereignty there.

Israel to name Golan settlement after Trump

“All Israelis were deeply moved when President Trump made his historic decision,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement made on the Golan.  "I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights named after President Donald J Trump", he added.

Trump signs Golan Heights decree WATCH

Israel to name Golan settlement after Trump

Trump’s Golan move followed his decision in December 2017 to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, breaking with decades of US policy over the status of a city contested by the Palestinians.

