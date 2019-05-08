taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israel won't let Iran get nuclear weaponry

Israel won’t allow Iran to obtain nuclear weaponry, said Netanyahu, reiterating a longheld Israeli position after Tehran announced it was scaling back some of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal

AA | 08.05.2019 - 14:40..
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday reiterated his government’s insistence that Iran not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

"WE NOT LET IRAN GET NUCLEAR WEAPONS"

“This morning… I heard that Iran intends to continue its nuclear program,” The Jerusalem Post quoted Netanyahu as saying on Wednesday. He added: “We will not let Iran get nuclear weapons.”

Israel won't let Iran get nuclear weaponry

Netanyahu’s remarks come hours after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would resume its uranium-enrichment activities if his country’s interests as they pertain to a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were not guaranteed within 60 days.

Israel won't let Iran get nuclear weaponry

Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed his government's rejection of the landmark agreement between Iran and the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany).

The deal had called for strict curbs on Iran’s nuclear-development program in return for the lifting of longstanding US sanctions on Tehran.

Israel won't let Iran get nuclear weaponry

In his remarks to The Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu also hailed Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the agreement. Last year, Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal before re-imposing economic sanctions on Iran’s energy and banking sectors.

