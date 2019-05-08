Israel won't let Iran get nuclear weaponry

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday reiterated his government’s insistence that Iran not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

"WE NOT LET IRAN GET NUCLEAR WEAPONS"

“This morning… I heard that Iran intends to continue its nuclear program,” The Jerusalem Post quoted Netanyahu as saying on Wednesday. He added: “We will not let Iran get nuclear weapons.”

Netanyahu’s remarks come hours after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would resume its uranium-enrichment activities if his country’s interests as they pertain to a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were not guaranteed within 60 days.

Netanyahu has repeatedly stressed his government's rejection of the landmark agreement between Iran and the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany).

The deal had called for strict curbs on Iran’s nuclear-development program in return for the lifting of longstanding US sanctions on Tehran.

In his remarks to The Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu also hailed Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the agreement. Last year, Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal before re-imposing economic sanctions on Iran’s energy and banking sectors.