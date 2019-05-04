taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9643
Euro
6.6845
Altın
1279.04
Borsa
93946.08
Gram Altın
245.32

Israeli airstrikes hit 5 sites in Gaza

Israeli warplanes on Saturday continued attacking the blockaded Palestinian Gaza strip, targeting five more sites affiliated with Palestinian resistance forces there.

AA | 04.05.2019 - 17:18..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The new Israeli raids followed Friday's escalation when an Israeli air raid targeted the strip, leaving four Palestinian martyred and another 51 wounded.

51 WOUNDED

In reciprocal attacks Saturday, one Palestinian was martyred in northern Gaza by Israeli raids. The Israeli army, meanwhile, said that around 90 rockets had been launched from Gaza to Israel, and most were intercepted by its Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

Israeli airstrikes hit 5 sites in Gaza

The Israeli army, in an earlier statement, said that some positions of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades -- the armed wing of the Hamas movement, which is running the Gaza Strip -- were targeted by Israeli tanks.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Vekillerin hizmetine 80 yeni makam aracı verildi

Vekillerin hizmetine 80 yeni makam aracı verildi

1338
Çiftlik Bank’tan sonra şimdi de Solucan Bank

Çiftlik Bank’tan sonra şimdi de Solucan Bank

307
TCG Anadolu su ile buluştu

TCG Anadolu su ile buluştu

169
Azez'de bir yüzbaşı şehit oldu

Azez'de bir yüzbaşı şehit oldu

424
İstanbul'da suya indirim geliyor

İstanbul'da suya indirim geliyor

509
Airbus, Alman hükümetine karşı mahkemeye gidiyor

Airbus, Alman hükümetine karşı mahkemeye gidiyor

14
ABD'den yeni S-400 açıklaması

ABD'den yeni S-400 açıklaması

157
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir