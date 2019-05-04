Israeli airstrikes hit 5 sites in Gaza

The new Israeli raids followed Friday's escalation when an Israeli air raid targeted the strip, leaving four Palestinian martyred and another 51 wounded.

In reciprocal attacks Saturday, one Palestinian was martyred in northern Gaza by Israeli raids. The Israeli army, meanwhile, said that around 90 rockets had been launched from Gaza to Israel, and most were intercepted by its Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

The Israeli army, in an earlier statement, said that some positions of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades -- the armed wing of the Hamas movement, which is running the Gaza Strip -- were targeted by Israeli tanks.