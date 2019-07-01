taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli airstrikes kills four civilians in Syria

Israel attacks targeted military positions in Homs and the surroundings of Damascus.

AA | 01.07.2019 - 12:25..
Four civilians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the capital Damascus and the central city of Homs, according to the official SANA news agency.

FOUR DEAD

SANA, citing a military source, said Syrian air defenses after midnight intercepted missiles fired by Israeli warplanes from the Lebanese airspace towards military positions in Homs and the surroundings of Damascus.

Israeli airstrikes kills four civilians in Syria

Four civilians, including a child, were killed and 21 others injured in the attacks, the news agency said. Israel has yet to comment on the reported news.

