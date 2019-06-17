taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli army arrested twenty two Palestinians in W.Bank

According to Palestinian figures, some 5,700 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including scores of women and hundreds of minors.

17.06.2019
Israeli forces rounded up 22 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Monday.

22 PALESTINIANS ARRESTED

The individuals were arrested for "suspected involvement in hostile popular activities", the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities. "The suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation," it added.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

