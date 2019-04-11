taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli army detains 19 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli army detained at least 19 Palestinians during predawn raids across the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

AA | 11.04.2019 - 17:26..
The Israeli army rounded up 19 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to a military statement released Thursday.

"SUSPECTED INVOLVEMENT IN POPULAR HOSTILE ACRIVITIES"

In a statement, the army said that the individuals had been detained for “suspected involvement in popular hostile activities”. It did not elaborate on the nature of these alleged “activities”.

Israeli army detains 19 Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem  on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Israeli army detains 19 Palestinians in West Bank

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians  including numerous women and children are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

Israeli army detains 19 Palestinians in West Bank

