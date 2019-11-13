taraftar değil haberciyiz
Netanyahu: Israeli attacks to Gaza will continue with no mercy

At least 18 people, including Abu Al-Atta and his wife, were killed since the attacks were launched against the coastal enclave.

AA | 13.11.2019 - 13:48..
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed to continue attacks "with no mercy" against the blockaded Gaza Strip.

ISRAEL WILL RESPOND TO ATTACKS

The Islamic Jihad movement has "one option," namely to stop firing rockets, otherwise Israel will keep attacking it "with no mercy," said Netanyahu.

The premier added Israel is not seeking an escalation but will respond to any attacks, Israeli daily Haaretz quoted him as saying at a special Cabinet meeting.



The situation escalated in Gaza early Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, the commander of resistance group Islamic Jihad, as well as his wife Asmaa Abu al-Atta.

