Israeli forces arrest Palestinians in West Bank

In an overnight raid, 22 Palestinians were arrested due to “suspected activities” claims.

AA | 02.09.2019 - 11:46..
Israeli forces have arrested 22 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military.

ONGOING ARREST CAMPAIGNS

A Monday statement said the individuals were arrested for "suspected involvement in hostile popular activities", without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank -- including occupied East Jerusalem -- on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,500 Palestinians -- including numerous women and children -- are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

