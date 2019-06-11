Israeli forces arrested eighteen Palestinians in W.Bank raids

Israeli forces arrested 18 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Tuesday.

The individuals were detained for "suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities", the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities. "The suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation," it added.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.