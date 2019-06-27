taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli forces arrested eleven Palestinians in W.Bank

According to the report, there are roughly 5,700 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

AA | 27.06.2019 - 12:02..
Israeli forces arrested eleven Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the military on Thursday.

11 PALESTINIANS ARRESTED

In a statement, the army said that the individuals had been arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terror activities”. It, however, did not elaborate on the nature of these alleged “activities”.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem  on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.
According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians including numerous women and children are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

