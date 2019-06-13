Israeli forces arrested three employees of Al-Aqsa

Israeli forces on Thursday arrested three employees of the Jerusalem's Religious Endowments Authority, according to an official.

THREE EMPLOYEES ARRESTED

Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman of the Jordan-run authority, said in a statement that the three were captured while carrying out a minor restoration work in the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

The captured were identified as Bassam Al-Hallaq, the head of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Reconstruction Committee, deputy Taha Aweida and another employee.

Al-Dibs went on to describe the Israeli move as "an intervention in their reconstruction work". Israeli police have yet to comment on the development.