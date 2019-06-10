taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli forces arrested twelve Palestinians in W.Bank

Israeli forces detained at least 12 Palestinians across the occupied W.Bank.

AA | 10.06.2019 - 11:13..
Israeli forces rounded up 12 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Monday.

TWELVE PALESTINIANS ARRESTED

The individuals were arrested for "suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities", the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities. "The suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation," it added.

Israeli forces arrested twelve Palestinians in W.Bank

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

