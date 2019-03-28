taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli forces attack Aleppo

Industrial sites in northeastern Aleppo WERE targeted in the missile attack.

AA | 28.03.2019 - 11:37..
An Israeli missile attack late Wednesday targeted Aleppo, Syria's largest city, according to the Syrian regime-run SANA news agency.

"ARMY AIR DEFENSES INTERCEPTED ISRAELI AIR AGGRESSION"

“At nearly 11.00 p.m. [2100GMT] on Wednesday, March 23, 2019, army air defenses intercepted Israeli air aggression," SANA early Thursday quoted an anonymous military source as saying.

The Israeli air raid “targeted a number of industrial sites in the Sheikh Najar industrial region in northeastern Aleppo and downed a number of the hostile missiles," the source added, according to SANA.

The raid resulted in "material" damage only, it said. There has been no Israeli response to the claim yet.

The news comes days after the US moved to recognize Israel's claim to the Golan Heights, Syrian territory illegally occupied by Israel.

