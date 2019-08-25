Israeli forces carry out airstrikes on Iranian targets in Syria

Israel early Sunday announced that its fighter jets had hit Iranian targets inside Syria.

A LARGE-SCALE ATTACKS

"We just prevented a pending, large-scale attack of multiple killer drones on Israel by striking Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite Militia targets in Syria," the Israeli army said on Twitter.

The elite Quds Force is the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters the forces on Thursday had been preparing to launch "killer drones" armed with explosives at northern Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military had thwarted the planned Iranian attack. "Iran has no immunity anywhere. Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression," he said on Twitter.

But Syria's official news agency SANA reported that the regime's air defense systems destroyed most of the Israeli missiles before they reached their targets.