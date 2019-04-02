Israeli forces detain 11 Palestinians in W. Bank

The Israeli army rounded up 11 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to a military statement issued on Monday.

MANY PALESTINIANS ARE IN DETAINS

The individuals were detained for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities,” the army said without elaborating on the nature of said activities. Detained individuals have since been referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation, according to the statement.

According to estimates, roughly 5,800 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities, including women, children and a handful of lawmakers.

In a related development, a group of Jewish settlers on Monday vandalized several Palestinian vehicles in Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina neighborhood, where they also spray-painted racist slogans on the walls of Palestinian homes, according to witnesses.

Attacks by Israeli settlers usually target Muslim and Christian holy sites in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and Arab villages located inside Israel. The Beit Hanina neighborhood is located near the Jewish-only Pisgat Ze'ev settlement, which was built in the early 1980s on expropriated Palestinian land.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 650,000 Israeli settlers currently live on 196 settlements (built with the Israeli government’s approval) and more than 200 settlers “outposts” (built without its approval) across the occupied West Bank.