Israeli forces hit Gaza Strip

Israel carried out airstrikes early Sunday in the northern Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire, according to security sources.

The Israeli military said in response to three rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, that jets and helicopters hit Hamas targets in Gaza.

NO CASUALTIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED

According to security sources in Gaza, seven positions in Jabalia, belonging to the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, were hit by Israel.

The Israeli army claimed three rockets were launched from Gaza and its iron dome defense system shot down two of the missiles.