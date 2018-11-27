taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.2366
Euro
5.9321
Altın
1223.4
Borsa
93194.91
Gram Altın
206.313

Israeli forces injured 3 Palestinians in a gunfire

Three Palestinians were injured on Monday by Israeli army gunfire while taking part in anti-occupation rallies along the Gaza Strip’s northern coast.

AA | 27.11.2018 - 14:09..
  1. Haberler
  2. English

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry’s statement, three demonstrators had been struck and injured by Israeli army gunfire northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces injured 3 Palestinians in a gunfire

The ministry statement went on to describe the injuries as “moderate”.

PROTESTERS DEMAND TO END ISRAEL'S BLOCKADE

On Monday evening, dozens of Palestinians staged a protest march along the Gaza Strip’s northern coast, during which they approached the Gaza-Israel maritime border to demand an end to Israel’s decades-long occupation.

Israeli forces injured 3 Palestinians in a gunfire

Since March 30, protesters in Gaza have demanded the right to return to their homes and villages in historical Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel. They also demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Erdoğan açıkladı: AK Parti'de 20 ilin adayı belli oldu

Erdoğan açıkladı: AK Parti'de 20 ilin adayı belli oldu

132
Erdoğan: Türkiye ve Katar kara gün dostudur

Erdoğan: Türkiye ve Katar kara gün dostudur

126
Şeyma Subaşı'nın şansı nasıl döndü

Şeyma Subaşı'nın şansı nasıl döndü

63
Prens Selman, Başkan Erdoğan ile görüşmek istedi

Prens Selman, Başkan Erdoğan ile görüşmek istedi

57
AK Parti grup toplantısı

AK Parti grup toplantısı

34
Kılıçdaroğlu, Ekrem İmamoğlu ile görüştü

Kılıçdaroğlu, Ekrem İmamoğlu ile görüştü

60
Suudi Arabistan Veliaht Prensi Tunus’ta protesto edildi

Suudi Arabistan Veliaht Prensi Tunus’ta protesto edildi

45
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir