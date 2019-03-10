taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.44395
Euro
6.118
Altın
1300.1
Borsa
101538.28
Gram Altın
227.579

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

Israeli police say it fired on speeding vehicle that refused order to stop

AA | 10.03.2019 - 15:34..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Whatsapp ile paylaş

asd

A Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Salameh Kaabneh was martyred by Israeli fire near the city of Jericho, the ministry said in a statement.

Israeli police, for its part, said its forces opened fire on a speeding vehicle, whose driver refused orders to stop.

Police said the driver – who was wearing a mask -- was killed, while two other people had fled the scene.

Local residents said Israeli forces sealed off the scene and prevented Palestinians from reaching the area.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İstiklal Caddesi'ndeki eylemde tepki çeken pankartlar

İstiklal Caddesi'ndeki eylemde tepki çeken pankartlar

366
Çin'den alınan ucuz ürünlerden vergi alınmaya başlandı

Çin'den alınan ucuz ürünlerden vergi alınmaya başlandı

396
Mesut Yılmaz kemoterapi tedavisi görüyor

Mesut Yılmaz kemoterapi tedavisi görüyor

80
Fener kümeye diye bağıran taraftara Emre müdahale etti

Fener kümeye diye bağıran taraftara Emre müdahale etti

81
Erdoğan 20 yıl önceki mektup arkadaşıyla buluştu

Erdoğan 20 yıl önceki mektup arkadaşıyla buluştu

18
Arda Turan: Ben Galatasaray taraftarıyım

Arda Turan: Ben Galatasaray taraftarıyım

51
Adıyaman'da HDP ile Saadet ittifak pozu verdi

Adıyaman'da HDP ile Saadet ittifak pozu verdi

84
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir