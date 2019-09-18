taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli forces kill Palestinian woman

Israeli sources claimed that the woman was accused of stabbing an Israeli soldier.

AA | 18.09.2019 - 11:13..
A Palestinian woman was martyred by Israeli forces near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

SHE DIED FROM HER WOUNDS

"Palestinian woman, 50, was shot and martyred at the Qalandia refugee camp southern Ramallah," the ministry said in a statement.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian woman

According to Israeli media, the woman was shot for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian woman

She was transferred to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem where she died from her wounds. No Israeli soldiers were injured in the incident.

