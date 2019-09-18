Israeli forces kill Palestinian woman

A Palestinian woman was martyred by Israeli forces near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

SHE DIED FROM HER WOUNDS

"Palestinian woman, 50, was shot and martyred at the Qalandia refugee camp southern Ramallah," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Israeli media, the woman was shot for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier.

She was transferred to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem where she died from her wounds. No Israeli soldiers were injured in the incident.