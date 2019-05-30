taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli government plans to build housing units in E. Jerusalem

The announcement came after Netanyahu's meeting with US adviser Jared Kushner.

AA | 30.05.2019 - 17:52..
The Israeli government has announced plans to build 805 new settlement units in occupied East Jerusalem, an Israeli website has reported.

Israel’s Housing Ministry on Thursday announced tenders for the construction of the new housing units in the Jewish-only Ramot and Pisgat Ze'ev settlements, according to the pro-settler Arutz Sheva7 website.

The announcement reportedly coincided with a meeting in Jerusalem between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s top advisor, who arrived in Israel Wednesday as part of a wider tour of the region.

Kushner’s tour is intended to promote the so-called “Deal of the Century”, a backchannel US Middle East peace plan details of which have yet to be made public.

