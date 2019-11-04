taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli gov’t releases Palestinian minister

Israeli forces had arrested Fadi Hidmi earlier on Sunday.

AA | 04.11.2019 - 09:26..
Israeli forces on Sunday released Palestine's Jerusalem Affairs Minister Fadi Hidmi after six hours under arrest, according to a local source.

Police forces and intelligence agents raided Hidmi's home in Jerusalem and took him into custody early in the day, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

NO COMMENT FROM ISRAELI AUTHORITIES

Hidmi was detained by Israeli forces in September for questioning before being later released.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Mideast conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might one day serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.

International law continues to view East Jerusalem, along with the entire West Bank, as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement construction there as illegal.

