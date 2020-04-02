Israeli health minister, wife test positive for corona

Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said late Wednesday.

LITZMAN WILL WORK FROM HOME

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the 71-year-old minister and his wife are feeling well, receiving medical care and will remain in isolation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed of the development, the statement added.

Litzman, the most senior Israeli official to be diagnosed with the virus, will continue to carry out his duties from his home.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 26 in Israel, according to the Health Ministry.