taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5744
Euro
6.3187
Altın
1318.235
Borsa
99325.92
Gram Altın
236.622

Israeli military bombs Gaza despite ceasefire

Israeli warplanes continue to strike Gaza City Tuesday despite reports of a ceasefire.

AA | 26.03.2019 - 08:47..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

According to witnesses, the Israeli bombardment targeted a post belonging to the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, in the town of Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip, causing a huge fire at the nearby Omar bin Abdulaziz Mosque.

THE ARMY CONDUCTED AT LEAST 15 BOMBARDMENTS

It was also reported that Israeli warplanes and artillery units are continuing to strike a large number of agricultural areas in southern, northern and central Gaza.

Israeli military bombs Gaza despite ceasefire

Israeli military bombs Gaza despite the ceasefire WATCH

The Israeli army confirmed that its warplanes had carried out 15 bombardments in the Gaza Strip. The army stated that the attacks were carried out in response to rockets launched from the Gaza Strip on Monday.

Israeli military bombs Gaza despite ceasefire

Hamas announced late Monday that Egypt had managed to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based resistance factions. Neither Israel nor Egypt has officially confirmed the reported ceasefire arrangement.

Israeli military bombs Gaza despite ceasefire

On Monday morning, rocket fire emanating from Gaza reportedly left seven Israelis injured.

Israeli military bombs Gaza despite ceasefire

Israel responded by pounding Hamas positions across the Gaza Strip, to which Palestinian resistance factions responded in turn by firing rockets at two Israeli cities located near the Hamas-run coastal enclave.

Israeli military bombs Gaza despite ceasefire

The Israeli army has reportedly deployed missile-defense batteries in several locations across the country while sending two additional infantry brigades to the Gaza-Israel buffer zone.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
ABD basını NATO ile Rusya'yı savaştırdı

ABD basını NATO ile Rusya'yı savaştırdı

23
Fransa İzlanda'yı farklı geçti

Fransa İzlanda'yı farklı geçti

19
İsrail'den Filistinli liderler için suikast çağrısı

İsrail'den Filistinli liderler için suikast çağrısı

56
Bakan Soylu: Terörle bağlantılı olanlar açığa alınır

Bakan Soylu: Terörle bağlantılı olanlar açığa alınır

107
Jeffrey'den güvenli bölge açıklaması

Jeffrey'den güvenli bölge açıklaması

19
Kılıçdaroğlu: Suriyeliler konusunda önce AB'yi suçladım

Kılıçdaroğlu: Suriyeliler konusunda önce AB'yi suçladım

99
Müslümanları öldürmeyi planlarken İslam ile şereflendi

Müslümanları öldürmeyi planlarken İslam ile şereflendi

31
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir