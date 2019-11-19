Israeli military neutralizes rockets launched from Syria

Four rockets were launched from Syria towards the occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli Army announced Tuesday.

EXPLOSIONS OCCURED NEAR SYRIA'S CAPITAL

Syria's official SANA news agency meanwhile said explosions occurred near Syria's capital, Damascus.

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation in March officially recognizing the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as Israeli territory, triggering a firestorm of criticism.

Israel occupies roughly two-thirds of the wider Golan Heights as a de facto result of the 1967 Middle East war. It moved to formally annex the territory in 1981 -- an action unanimously rejected at the time by the UN Security Council.