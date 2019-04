Israel's Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked issued scandal statements during a meeting with the Zionist General Assembly (AIPAC) on April 18.

SCANDAL COMMENTS

According to the Gaza Now, Shaked said that Moroccans, Algerians and Tunisians are ignorant, stupid and deserve to die.

Shaked stressed that the Zionist entity plan to destroy these three countries in time.

Ayelet Shaked had been criticized for her racist comments on Palestinians before.