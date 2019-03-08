Israeli navy detains two fishermen off Gaza coast

Israeli naval forces on Friday arrested four Palestinian fishermen off the blockaded Gaza Strip’s northern coast, according to a Palestinian source.

The fishermen were apprehended while plying their trade two nautical miles off the coast, Nizar Ayyash, head of the Gaza fishermen’s union, told Anadolu Agency. According to Palestinian estimates, roughly 50,000 Gazans earn their living by fishing.

After Israel's 2014 military onslaught against the Hamas-run Gaza Strip (in which more than 2,250 Palestinians were killed), Israel began allowing Palestinian fishermen to ply their trade up to six nautical miles off the coast as opposed to three nautical miles previously. Palestinian officials say Israeli naval forces frequently open fire on Gazan fishermen on the pretext that they were fishing outside the allowed zone.