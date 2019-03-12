taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli opposition's unusual advertisements

Outdoor advertisements went up around Israel, featuring photos of top politicians doctored so they appear to be giving passers-by the middle finger.

Haber Merkezi | 12.03.2019 - 09:14..
Israeli opposition’s unusual advertisements

As Israelis prepare to go to the polls next month, hundreds of posters are popping up around the country, depicting the state’s establishment politicians giving the middle finger to the electorate.

"THE POLITICIANS DON'T CARE ABOUT US"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen in many of the provocative. Among the politicians pictured making the obscene gesture are Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, and New Right leaders Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett.

Israeli opposition’s unusual advertisements

The party behind the billboards is Yashar – which means “direct,” among other things – and calls to have citizens be able to vote via a smartphone application to influence their representatives’ daily decisions.

“The ‘middle finger’ campaign is making waves throughout the country,” a Yashar spokeswoman said. “The public is responding to it because we all know this is the truth. The politicians don’t care about us... Most of us don’t have who to vote for.”

