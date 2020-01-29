taraftar değil haberciyiz
Israeli PM to visit Russia to discuss 'deal of century'

"On Jan. 30 in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who will pay a brief working visit to Russia," the Kremlin press office said.

AA | 29.01.2020 - 14:01..
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Russia on Jan. 30, the Kremlin said in a statement.

MEETING AIMS TO FIND RADICAL SOLUTIONS

According to the media reports, Putin and Netanyahu will discuss the US-proposed solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the so-called "deal of the century".

On Tuesday, speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was skeptical about the deal. He said the US attempts "to find radical solutions" to international problems do not bring any positive developments.

Referring to the US proposal, he said the most important thing will be to find out the positions of the parties, including, above all, the Palestinians, as it comes to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"And, of course, we will need to understand the reaction of the Arab friends of Palestine, the Arab League, given that it is the Arab peace initiative that has been approved by the world community as an integral part of the solution to the problem of two states - Israel and Palestine," Lavrov said.

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything the Israelis have been demanding.
After Trump announced the so-called Middle East peace plan, there were around 60,000 Tweets shared having the hashtag "Free Palestine".
Trump briefed Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on the 180-page peace plan, spearheaded by his son-in-law and special advisor Jared Kushner, at the White House on Monday.
Israeli PM has been facing charges including bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three different cases.
