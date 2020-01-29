Israeli PM to visit Russia to discuss 'deal of century'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Russia on Jan. 30, the Kremlin said in a statement.

MEETING AIMS TO FIND RADICAL SOLUTIONS

According to the media reports, Putin and Netanyahu will discuss the US-proposed solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the so-called "deal of the century".

On Tuesday, speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was skeptical about the deal. He said the US attempts "to find radical solutions" to international problems do not bring any positive developments.

Referring to the US proposal, he said the most important thing will be to find out the positions of the parties, including, above all, the Palestinians, as it comes to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"And, of course, we will need to understand the reaction of the Arab friends of Palestine, the Arab League, given that it is the Arab peace initiative that has been approved by the world community as an integral part of the solution to the problem of two states - Israel and Palestine," Lavrov said.