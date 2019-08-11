Israeli police fired sound grenades to disperse Palestinians outside Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque where tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers gathered for the Eid al-Adha.

AT LEAST 37 PALESTINIANS WERE INJURED

A number of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound. "The Palestinians were injured while they were preventing Jewish settlers from storming the holy mosque," Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for Jerusalem's Jordan-run Religious Endowments Authority said.

Palestinian Red Crescent, meanwhile, said that 37 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces attacked the worshipers with rubber bullets, teargas and truncheons.

Israeli police attack Palestinian worshippers WATCH

A Palestinian ambulance service said that at least 14 Palestinians were taken to hospitals for treatment. Israel’s Kan public radio said four police officers were injured.

Hanan Ashrawi, a senior official in the Palestine Liberation Organization, accused Israel of provoking religious and political tension. "The storming of al-Aqsa mosque compound by Israeli occupation forces this Eid morning is an act of recklessness and aggression," she said in a statement.