Israeli police attack Palestinian worshippers

Police forces attacked Palestinian worshipers with rubber bullets, teargas and truncheons in Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque complex.

REUTERS | 11.08.2019 - 14:20..
Israeli police fired sound grenades to disperse Palestinians outside Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque where tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers gathered for the Eid al-Adha.

AT LEAST 37 PALESTINIANS WERE INJURED

A number of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound. "The Palestinians were injured while they were preventing Jewish settlers from storming the holy mosque," Firas al-Dibs, a spokesman for Jerusalem's Jordan-run Religious Endowments Authority said.

Palestinian Red Crescent, meanwhile, said that 37 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces attacked the worshipers with rubber bullets, teargas and truncheons.

A Palestinian ambulance service said that at least 14 Palestinians were taken to hospitals for treatment. Israel’s Kan public radio said four police officers were injured.

Hanan Ashrawi, a senior official in the Palestine Liberation Organization, accused Israel of provoking religious and political tension. "The storming of al-Aqsa mosque compound by Israeli occupation forces this Eid morning is an act of recklessness and aggression," she said in a statement.

